Defending His Friend

Speaking about Kim Cattrall‘s absence from And Just Like That in a December 2021 interview, Noth admitted that he was “not happy” about the way his former costar spoke about Parker when the third SATC movie was still a possibility.

“I just don’t like to see anyone talking down about SJ because she’s a target and people can be nasty,” he told The Guardian. “I feel very protective of her and I was not happy about that. That’s all I’ll say about that.”