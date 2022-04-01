Celebrating the Win

Some have criticized the awards show for allowing the King Richard star to get on stage and accept the trophy for Best Actor in a Leading Role after the altercation. Packer, however, noted on Friday that he had “a different perspective” on the situation.

“I was in the room and I know a lot of those people. And so it wasn’t like this was somebody they didn’t know,” he told GMA. “It doesn’t make anything that he did right and doesn’t excuse that behavior at all. But I think that the people in that room who stood up [were standing] for somebody they knew who was a friend, who was a peer, who was a brother, who has a three decades-plus career of being the opposite of what we saw in that a moment. I think these people saw the person that they know and were hoping that somehow, someway, this was an aberration. That Chris comes back and says, ‘Ha, we got you all.'”

Packer added: “I don’t think that these were people that were applauding anything at all about that moment. And all these people saw their friend at his absolute worst moment and were hoping that they could encourage him and lift him up, and that he would somehow try to make it better.”