OMG Kaitlyn Bristowe, Tanner Tolbert and More Members of Bachelor Nation React to Chris Soules and Victoria Fuller’s Relationship By Sarah Hearon May 8, 2020 ABC/Maarten de Boer 7 7 / 7 Alayah Benavidez “Only you could make farm life look this good,” Alayah wrote to Victoria. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News We Found 3 Reusable Face Masks That Are Still in Stock on Amazon Act Fast — These Gorgeous Tory Burch Sandals Are 44% Off Today! Tyler Cameron Sings Into an Empty Wine Bottle After Ex Gigi Hadid’s Pregnancy News More News