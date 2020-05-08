OMG

Kaitlyn Bristowe, Tanner Tolbert and More Members of Bachelor Nation React to Chris Soules and Victoria Fuller’s Relationship

Ben Higgins

Chris is a good buddy of mine,” the former Bachelor told Us exclusively. “We’ve stayed friends and we’ve stayed in communication through his ups and downs and through my ups and downs. I will tell you this, he has not confirmed or denied to me as a friend if this is happening. … I don’t know her, but I’m shocked that it happened.”

 

Ben added that Chris is “one of the best looking dudes and one of the kindest-hearted dudes” he’s ever met. “So if he’s found somebody that’s kept him the same way through this, then good on him. I just wish he would talk to me about it,” he added. “Victoria seemed a lot more outspoken than Chris. Chris is a super quiet, shy guy. He has a great family. He’s really good at what he does. He’s a great farmer, and I didn’t see that side of Victoria. That doesn’t — none of that relates with her.”

