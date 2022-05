5. They Advocate for Mental Health

Earlier this year, G Flip sent their followers a powerful message about suicide prevention. “The best intervention when you find yourself feeling low and vulnerable is a support network so PLEASE check in with yourself, your peers, your mates and your family ❤️❤️❤️❤️ be a f*cking legend and CHECK IN ON PEOPLE ! Ask people how they really are ✨,” they wrote.