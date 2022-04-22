Freezing Embryos

“I don’t spend much time [on] whether we’re engaged or married or not, right now, like, the decision for me is, do we have a child?” Jason explained to Mary and Amanza Smith. “She has eggs frozen and we’re gonna try to fertilize them, making embryos. … It’s such a consuming decision. There’s no bigger commitment. It’s the biggest decision, I think, you could make. And every time I see a baby, I talk to the parents and … I’m like, ‘Are you happy with your kid?’ You’d be surprised how honest people are. It’s also timing.”

Chrishell confirmed the couple had met with the doctor, but she told Heather that she didn’t want to get her hopes up.