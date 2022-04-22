Top 5

Stories

Splits

Everything Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim Said About Having Kids, Their Future on ‘Selling Sunset’ Season 5

By
Why Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim Didn’t Film Their Breakup for Selling Sunset
Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim on 'Selling Sunset.' Netflix
11
11 / 11
podcast

Her Future With the Oppenheim Group

“I live in this beautiful house. I’ve gotten my career in the best place it’s ever been. I do not want to cry about a man,” Chrishell said in the finale. “We entered into this with, like, knowing that this was the case, I knew this going into it. But it’s one of those things where I do need space to help myself detach. This sucks. I don’t know if we can keep working together. … I am just saying that to be honest. I am not holding this against him. I understand. He genuinely thought, ‘This is something that I can do.’”

Back to top