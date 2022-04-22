Jason Doubts Having Kids

During the finale, Jason admitted to brother Brett Oppenheim, Mary and Amanza that his priority is to be a “great boyfriend” to Chrishell, but he’s “overwhelmed” when he thinks about adding fatherhood to his daily responsibilities.

“I wish that the pendulum would swing in one direction so it’d be more clear for me, but I just feel like it’s not yet. If I’m gonna have a kid, I want to have, like, that ‘I just really want this’*type of thing. And that pendulum is not going over there yet,” he said, adding that he doesn’t feel like he’s ready to say he doesn’t want to have a kid either. “I’m waiting for the process to kind of push me further in that direction. … I’m thinking about it every day.”

After Amanza suggested he might be “overthinking” the situation, Jason got upset.

“[I’m] overwhelmed with professional responsibility. You know, when I was first getting with Chrishell, I actually was taking a more emotional and less logical approach to it. And I was actually feeling more inclined to have a family with her,” he said. “And I think during the relationship, like, my kind of logical decision-making mind has been taking over. I honestly, like, I wake up in the morning like, ‘What would my morning look like with a baby? Who would I hire? Where would we live? What would I be doing now? How would we travel? How would I go down to Orange County? How would I be able to manage my office as an agent and transactions?’ I honestly get overwhelmed thinking about the idea of being a dad and it scares me because I know that if that’s my decision, I lose Chrishell.”

He concluded: “I want to be with Chrishell and have a kid, like, that’s actually — in my heart — what I want. I gotta come up with this decision ASAP because I cannot put Chrishell through waiting any longer. I mean, I owe her that respect and I love her too much to delay.”