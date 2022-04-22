The Baby Name

During a lunch with Jason’s mom, Chrishell revealed the pair had named their potential baby.

“We’ve talked about it a lot. … I know I want to be a mom. We even came up with a name for our fictitious child. Her name is Maverick,” she said.

Jason subsequently told his mother that he was “considering” being a dad “more seriously than I ever have before.”

He explained: “Let’s put it this way, ever since I was an adult, 18, until now, not something that I have seriously considered. And part of that is finding someone who you would trust as a mother too.”