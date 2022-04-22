The Breakup

While their split wasn’t captured for Netflix cameras, Chrishell broke down while talking to Emma about the breakup in the finale.

“He just told me that he doesn’t want to have kids, so as much as this hurts me to say, I’ve been clear with him what that would mean, so we are done. We broke up,” she said before she started to cry. “I’m just disappointed. … I just feel like you never have it figured out and I guess that’s the life lesson. And I should know better at this point, but I thought this was it.”

While Emma said she “changed” Jason, Chrishell insisted she didn’t because he still doesn’t want to have kids. “And that’s what I think is hard — when I think it’s, like, locked in and I got it, like, I figured out the code to life. I’m so happy and I’m with someone that respects me or I’m gonna have a baby and it’s everything I’ve ever dreamed of,” she said. “You know, maybe this isn’t my path. I’m 40, I don’t know what the future holds now.”