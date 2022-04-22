Whether Chrishell Would Get Married Again

“To be honest with you, I really feel confident in saying that I’d leave it up to him,” Chrishell told Heather about what kind of wedding she would want if she walked down the aisle again. “Because I’ve done it. I could get excited about, like, eloping in Vegas by Elvis.”

In her confessional, she referenced her 2017 wedding to the This Is Us star, explaining, “I’ve done the big, fairy-tale wedding, you know? And we all saw how that worked out, so … I just feel like, you know, that’s personally not a goal of mine anymore. My focus is really on finding somebody that wants to commit to raising a child together.”