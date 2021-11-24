Davina’s Input

The Kentucky native looked back at the way Davina Potratz acted during her split from Justin during episode five, reminding the agents that Davina kept questioning her at Christine Quinn‘s wedding, which was shown during the season 3 finale.

“To kick someone when they’re down is just something that you really should never do. Obviously, it was painful at the time,” Chrishell shared during her confessional. “A lot of time has gone by. I really don’t hold a grudge but I do hold people accountable. I think there’s a difference.” She later told the group, “She was taunting me, trying to get me to talk when I clearly was shutting down and trying to just get through the night.”