Never Been Better

During the second episode, she opened up to Heather Rae Young and Mary Fitzgerald about how she felt after seeing her ex-husband remarry.

“I’ve never been in a better place in my career. I really feel empowered of being a different — a better version of myself than I ever have been. And I feel like I’ve found my voice. There’s no anger left there because now I’ve realized that’s not something I wanted for myself,” Chrishell said. “I mean, if he wants to have 50 wives, go live your best life because I really feel like I am. … Once you know something wasn’t right, whether it was your decision or not, now, you are where you’re meant to be.”

She added, “Out with the old, in with the new.”