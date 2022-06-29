Kyle Chrisley

Todd’s eldest son, whom he shares with his ex-wife, appeared in one season of Chrisley Know Best before departing the series. Kyle’s legal issues and struggle with addiction caused a long rift with the family.

Kylie later revealed that he reconciled with his father — which viewers saw on the reality series. “My mom [Julie] and dad raised me,” he wrote via Instagram in August 2019. “I haven’t been the best dad to [daughter] Chloe, I’ve had a problem with drugs, I’ve acted completely ridiculously, and through all that, they have stood by my side. Nine months ago, I went to my dad with an apology. His words were ‘I love you always, and you are forgiven’ and just like that, I was welcomed back into his life with open arms. I will be forever grateful for his love [and] graciousness.”