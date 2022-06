Nanny Faye Chrisley

Amid his legal woes, Todd revealed that his mother was going through a health issue. “My mother was diagnosed with bladder cancer and so she is in treatment, and we have been dealing with that treatment weekly,” he said during a June 2022 episode of the “Chrisley Confessions” podcast. “I pray every day, multiple times a day, that God keep a healing hand on her. Everyone goes through trials and we are no different than anyone else.”