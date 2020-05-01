Adam West

The late star played the superhero with great believability for three seasons on the 1960s live-action series Batman. He starred on the show alongside Burt Ward, who played Dick Grayson/Robin — Batman’s sidekick. Later in his career, he revisited the role again by voicing Batman in two direct-to-video movies: Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders in 2016 and Batman vs. Two-Face in 2017.

Speaking to Moviefone the year before his 2017 death, West shared his biggest takeaway from playing Batman. “Well, the only feeling I really have almost every day is I’m the luckiest actor in the world,” he said in 2016. “How many of us, maybe [William] Shatner, [Clint] Eastwood, a few, get a chance to become an icon of a kind, and do something that has life, longevity, and makes people happy? Hey, I guess they’re calling me ‘The Bright Knight.’ I like to make people happy. Enough violence. Enough explosions, you know?”