Affleck only appeared in two films as the caped crusader: Justice League in 2017 and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice in 2016. His version of the caped crusader also made a cameo in Suicide Squad in 2016. However, he never starred in a solo Batman film before parting ways with the part in 2019.

In March 2020, Affleck revealed why he decided to pass on the chance to be Batman again in favor of appearing in The Way Back, a film that follows a character who struggles with alcoholism. “I had an opportunity to write and direct and star in a stand-alone Batman and it happened in a point in my life when I lost interest in those stories,” he explained in an interview with YouTuber DeWayne Hamby for BeliefNet. “I’ll go see Robert [Pattinson]’s [movie]. I think it’s gonna be great. He’s great. But this is the kind of story I’m interested in telling now.”