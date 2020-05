George Clooney

The Academy Award winner played the caped crusader in Joel Schumacher’s Batman & Robin in 1997, but the film was panned amongst critics and fans alike. Years after the film’s release, Clooney, told Variety in April 2019 that he “screwed it up so badly.” He also told Deadline in September 2013 that the poorly-received movie is “a cautionary reminder of what can happen when you make movies solely for commercial reasons.”