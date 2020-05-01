Kevin Conroy

Conroy has gone the majority of his career — more than 27 years — helming the role of Bruce Wayne/Batman, beginning with Batman: The Animated Series from 1992 to 1995. Thereafter, he continued to lend his voice to the Dark Knight in an assortment of animated spinoffs, including Justice League Action and Superman: The Animated Series.

Outside the cartoon realm, Conroy made an appearance on The CW’s Catwoman series as Bruce Wayne opposite Ruby Rose’s Catwoman/Selina Kyle. “The wonderful thing is that Ruby, whom most of my work was with, is an incredibly generous and supportive actress,” he told Nerdist in December 2019 of working with Rose. “She’s very giving, and I felt really safe with her. Because I hadn’t done anything on-camera in terms of acting in almost 25 years! My career took a voice-over hard right in the mid 90s.”