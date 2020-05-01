Val Kilmer

Kilmer succeeded Keaton in the dual role in 1995’s Batman Forever, but this was a part he only got to play once in his career. During an appearance at Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo in 2012, he compared Nolan’s “Dark Knight” trilogy to his own Batman film.

“[Nolan’s films] are doing what I hoped we would do, but didn’t do. I think because of Tim Burton’s success on the first film and [Jack] Nicholson being so amazing that they kind of got carried away with the idea of the bad guy being immune to rules somehow,” he explained. “In the original film, the Joker gets the hell kicked out of him and thrown off the bell tower. He suffers, and that sort of went away. Things became cute. It’s entertaining, but I think what they’re doing with the Batman films now is more in the original spirit of the character.”