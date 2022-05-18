Christine Compares Heather to a Chick-fil-A Waffle Fry

When asked which relationship she would “redo” with one of her costars, Christine named Heather — but then threw some subtle shade.

“If there’s anyone I want to reach out to it’s Heather,” Christine said, agreeing with Alex that she’s a “really genuine, amazing” person. “But the problem is she’s like a Chick-fil-A waffle fry, you know, she waffles around, she listens to what other people say. … She did an interview and she’s like, ‘I wish Christine would have come to the reunion so we could have hashed that out.’ I’m like, ‘Honey, I have a phone. I have eight phones, actually. Call me on one of my lines!'”