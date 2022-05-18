Top 5

Stories

Reality TV

Christine Quinn Worries She’ll Get Sued After ‘Call Her Daddy’: ‘Selling Sunset’ Salary, Editing Revelations

By
Says Chrishell Faked Feelings for Jason Christine Quinn Worries She Will Get Sued After Call Her Daddy Selling Sunset Salary Editing Revelations
 Rob Latour/Shutterstock
6
5 / 6
podcast

Did Chrishell Fake Her Relationship With Jason?

“I think it was opportunistic,” Christine said when asked if she believes Chrishell and Jason faked their relationship for the show. “It was a great story line. I think that Jason did have genuine feelings for her. Do I think that she had genuine feelings for him? No.”

She added that she saw a “different side” of her boss with the former soap star. “He seemed happy and in love, but it was one-sided in my opinion. I’ve only seen them together twice, which was once at my broker’s event where I was wearing the black dress, and even then, I could tell she was really uncomfortable.”

Back to top