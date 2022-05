Claims Producers Tried to Put Her in the ‘Mom Box’

Christine said she told production that she wanted to decide how much time she did — or didn’t — take off when she gave birth to her son. “When I did return to filming — earlier than I was even ready to because of pressures from production, I might add — they only wanted me to do scenes if I was with my baby, including to the office.” She wrote that she loves showing off her son, but didn’t “appreciate being put in the ‘mom box.’”