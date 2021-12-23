Bobb’e J. Thompson in ‘Fred Claus’

The actor portrayed Samuel “Slam” Gibbons in the 2007 film. Throughout the movie, spunky Slam gets life advice from Fred Claus (Vince Vaughn). Thompson later starred in Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs, Knucklehead, School Dance, Me and Earl and the Dying Girl and A Rich Christmas. The Missouri native appeared on For Better or Worse and House of Payne and was a regular on Wild ‘N Out from 2018 to 2020. Thompson is also a rapper, who released the single “Big Body” in September 2021.