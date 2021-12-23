Daniel Tay in ‘Elf’

The New York native played Buddy’s (Will Ferrell) half-brother, Michael, in the 2003 holiday movie. Tay went on to appear in Doogal, Beer League and Brooklyn Rules before stepping back from acting in 2009. He briefly returned to the entertainment industry in 2017, reprising his role as the voice of Doogal during an episode of AniMat’s Classic Reviews.

He graduated from Yale University in 2014, according to Hello! magazine. Tay reportedly became an SAT tutor and bilingual editor after college and has been working as a research associate for Columbia University Irving Medical Center since December 2020, per his LinkedIn profile.