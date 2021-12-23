Jake Lloyd in ‘Jingle All the Way’

Lloyd made his acting debut in 1996, which is the same year he starred in Jingle All the Way alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger. The Colorado native pulled at viewers’ heartstrings in the holiday film as Jamie Langston, a kid who really wants the Turbo Man doll for Christmas. He has since appeared on The Pretender and in the movie Madison. He is best known for playing Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars: Episode 1 — The Phantom Menace and a series of video games for the franchise.

The former child star stepped back from acting in 2002. Seven years later, he returned to the entertainment industry working as a production assistant for 2009’s Peer Pressure. In 2015, Lloyd made headlines after he was arrested for reckless driving, driving without a license and resisting arrest in Charleston, South Carolina. He was behind bars until April 2016 when he was transferred to a psychiatric facility after being diagnosed with schizophrenia. His family released a statement about his mental health in January 2020, revealing he had moved closer to his loved ones amid his battle with paranoid schizophrenia and was “still a kind and caring person.”