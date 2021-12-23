Top 5

Christmas Movie Kids Then and Now: See What the Child Actors From ‘Home Alone,’ ‘The Santa Clause’ and More Are Up To

Johnny Galecki in ‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation’

Galecki rose to fame after playing Rusty in the 1989 Christmas-themed movie. The Emmy-nominated actor has since starred on American Dreamer, Billy, Roseanne, The Big Bang Theory and The Conners. His movie hits include I Know What You Did Last Summer, CBGB and A Dog’s Journey. Galecki produced his first film, Bagtime, in 2001. His biggest producing credits, however, include the series SciJinks and Living Biblically.

The Belgium-born star dated his Big Bang Theory costar Kaley Cuoco from 2007 to 2009. He then was in a relationship with Alaina Meyer from 2018 to 2020. Galecki and Meyer share one child, whom they welcomed in December 2019.

