Johnny Galecki in ‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation’

Galecki rose to fame after playing Rusty in the 1989 Christmas-themed movie. The Emmy-nominated actor has since starred on American Dreamer, Billy, Roseanne, The Big Bang Theory and The Conners. His movie hits include I Know What You Did Last Summer, CBGB and A Dog’s Journey. Galecki produced his first film, Bagtime, in 2001. His biggest producing credits, however, include the series SciJinks and Living Biblically.

The Belgium-born star dated his Big Bang Theory costar Kaley Cuoco from 2007 to 2009. He then was in a relationship with Alaina Meyer from 2018 to 2020. Galecki and Meyer share one child, whom they welcomed in December 2019.