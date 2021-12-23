Joseph Cross in ‘Jack Frost’

The New Jersey native portrayed Charlie Frost, whose dad, Jack Frost (Michael Keaton), comes back to life as a snowman after he tragically dies in the 1998 film. Cross has since appeared on As the World Turns, The O’Keefes, Big Little Lies and Mindhunter. He starred in Homecoming, Flags of Our Fathers, Milk, Citizen Gangster, The Last Film Festival, Mank and Licorice Pizza. The Columbia University alum made his directorial debut with 2019’s Summer Night, which he also produced.