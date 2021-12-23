Karolyn Grimes in ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’

Grimes is best known for playing George (Jimmy Stewart) and Mary Bailey’s (Donna Reed) youngest daughter, Zuzu, in the iconic 1946 holiday film. Her career continued through 1954 with roles in The Bishop’s Wife, Rio Grande, Honeychile and an episode of The Ford Television Theatre. The Los Angeles native has continued to support the movie that made her career, speaking at screenings of the film from time to time and frequently attending the It’s a Wonderful Life event in Seneca Falls, New York. In 2000, she published Zuzu Bailey’s It’s a Wonderful Life Cookbook. She returned to the entertainment industry in 2020’s Canaan Land playing a talk show guest.

The former actress, who has been married three times, pursued a career as a medical technologist after graduating from the University of Central Missouri. Grimes is the mother of seven children.