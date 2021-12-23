Liliana Mumy in ‘The Santa Clause 2’

Mumy played Charlie’s adorable little sister, Lucy Miller, in The Santa Clause 2 and The Santa Clause 3. She has since starred in the Cheaper by the Dozen movies, Santa Buddies and The Loud House Movie. The California native voiced characters on Lilo & Stitch: The Series, Catscratch, Powerpuff Girls Z, Higglytown Heroes, Chowder, Winx Club: Power of Believix, Bravest Warriors and The Loud House.

The actress announced her engagement to her longtime love, Ben, in December 2021.