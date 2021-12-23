Macaulay Culkin in ‘Home Alone’

Culkin portrayed Kevin McCallister in both Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. He went on to star in The Good Son, Richie Rich and Saved! The former child star had a recurring role on Kings, Robot Chicken and The Jim Gaffigan Show before returning to film in 2019’s Changeland. He played Mickey on season 10 of American Horror Story in 2021, marking his first big TV role since 2016. Culkin launched the comedy brand Bunny Ears in 2017, which includes a website, podcast and video content.

The New York native has been dating Brenda Song since June 2017. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Dakota, in April 2021.