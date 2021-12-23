Spencer Breslin in ‘The Santa Clause 2’

Breslin joined the Santa Clause franchise as the No. 2 elf, Curtis, in the sequel. He reprised the role in 2006’s The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause. The New York native has since appeared on Teamo Supremo and Center of the Universe. He also starred in The Cat in the Hat, Raising Helen, The Shaggy Dog, Stuck in Love, Some Kind of Hate and External Forces. Spencer, who is the older brother of actress Abigail Breslin, is also a producer, having worked on Widget & Poptop from 2014 to 2015 and 2018’s External Forces short film.

Spencer has his own record label, Acadian Recording Company, and released his debut album, Labor Day, in 2012. Four years later, the musician joined the band Broken Machine.