Taylor Momsen in ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’

The actress captivated audiences as the adorable Cindy Lou Who in the 2000 film, which starred Jim Carrey as the Grinch. Momsen then appeared in Spy Kids 2: Island of Lost Dreams, Hansel & Gretel and Underdog before landing the role of Jenny Humphrey on Gossip Girl. She starred on the CW series from 2007 to 2010, before returning for the 2012 series finale. The Missouri native has been the frontwoman for the rock band The Pretty Reckless since 2009. The group has released four records, including 2021’s Death by Rock and Roll.