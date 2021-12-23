Thomas Brodie-Sangster in ‘Love Actually’

The British actor caught viewers’ attention as lovestruck Sam in the holiday rom-com. Brodie-Sangster has since found success on TV, voicing Ferb on Phineas and Ferb from 2007 to 2015 and John Tracy amongst other characters on Thunderbirds Are Go from 2015 to 2020. He also appeared on Game of Thrones, Godless and The Queen’s Gambit. The former child star portrayed Newt in the Maze Runner franchise and will star in the upcoming series Unsinkable as 2nd Officer Hawkins. Brodie-Sangster joined the band Winnet as the bass guitarist alongside his family in 2010.