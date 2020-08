How It Will Affect SVU

Leight noted during his interview in March that it’s “pretty clear” Meloni will appear on the season 22 premiere of SVU.

“Whether we get to see his family as well remains to be seen,” he noted. “It’s not just about the SVU season opener, it’s how do we help launch the new series and how much crossover will there be between Elliot and Olivia as the season goes on.”