‘Chuck’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Brandon Routh (Daniel Shaw)

Routh portrayed the title characters in 2006’s Superman Returns and in 2011’s Dylan Dog: Dead of Night. He also had supporting roles in 2008’s Zack and Miri Make a Porno and 2010’s Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. The Iowa-born actor was cast as Ray Palmer (a.k.a. The Atom) in The CW’s Arrow in 2014, going on to reprise the role on The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow. In August 2006, he proposed to girlfriend Courtney Ford, whom he wed in November 2007 in California. Their son, Leo James, was born in August 2012.