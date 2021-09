Joshua Gomez (Morgan Grimes)

Gomez got his big break in 2004’s Bring It On Again as Sammy Stinger and had also worked on the CBS drama Without a Trace before making his Chuck debut as the title character’s best friend. He and Levi remain close. The Lucifer alum wed Amy Pham in 2011 and has been nominated for an ALMA Award for Outstanding Male Performance in the Comedy Television Series.