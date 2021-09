Linda Hamilton (Mary Elizabeth Bartowski)

Best known for playing Sarah Connor in the Terminator series, Hamilton has three Golden Globe nominations to her name. The Maryland native also appeared on Weeds, Defiance and The Line. She’s been married twice: to Bruce Abbott, with whom she shares son Dalton, from 1982 to 1989, and to James Cameron from 1997 to 1999. Hamilton and the director were together for six years before tying the knot and welcomed their daughter, Josephine, in 1993.