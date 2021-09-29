‘Chuck’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Matt Bomer (Bryce Larkin)

Two years before Chuck premiered, Bomer made his movie debut in 2005’s Flightplan. Following his 2009 exit from the NBC series, he scored the lead role in USA’s White Collar. He’s gone on to win a Golden Globe Award and a Critics’ Choice Television Award, and was nominated for an Emmy Award for his work in 2014’s The Normal Heart. The American Horror Story alum quietly married publicist Simon Halls in 2011, three years before the union became public knowledge. Halls previously had three children through surrogacy: Kit in 2005 and twins Walker and Henry in 2008.