‘Chuck’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Nicole Richie (Heather Chandler)

Lionel Richie’s daughter made a name for herself on The Simple Life with Paris Hilton from 2003 to 2007. She went on to judge on reality competition Fashion Star from 2012 to 2013 before starring on Candidly Nicole for two seasons from 2014 to 2015. The House of Harlow founder nabbed another major acting role on NBC’s Great News, which aired from 2017 to 2018, and is a judge on Amazon Prime’s Making the Cut. She shares a daughter, Harlow, and a son, Sparrow, with husband Joel Madden.