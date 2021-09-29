‘Chuck’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Rachel Bilson (Lou Palone)

The California native is best known for playing Summer Roberts on The O.C., which ran from 2003 to 2007. After Chuck, she starred in The CW’s Hart of Dixie from 2011 to 2015. Bilson’s film credits include 2006’s The Last Kiss, 2008’s Jumper and 2013’s The To Do List. She previously dated her O.C. costar Adam Brody and later moved on with Jumper costar Hayden Christensen. The twosome briefly split in 2010, but eventually reconciled and welcomed a daughter, Briar, in October 2014. Three years later, the actors called it quits for good.