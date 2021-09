Yvonne Strahovski (Sarah Walker)

The two-time Emmy nominee starred on Dexter from 2012 to 2013 after Chuck came to an end. More recently, she’s portrayed Serena Joy Waterford on Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, for which she’s received critical acclaim. On the big screen, she’s had roles in I, Frankenstein (2014), The Predator (2018) and The Tomorrow War (2021). She welcomed a son with her husband, Tim Loden, in October 2018. The pair announced Strahovski’s second pregnancy in July 2021.