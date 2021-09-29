‘Chuck’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Zachary Levi (Chuck Bartowski)

The Louisiana native went on to voice Flynn Rider in 2010’s Tangled before appearing briefly in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with roles in 2013’s Thor: The Dark World and 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok. His superhero allegiance shifted to DC Comics when he starred as the title character in 2019’s Shazam! He’s set to reprise the role in the sequel, Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Levi was previously married to Missy Peregrym from June 2014 to April 2015. He made his red carpet debut with Caroline Tyler at the 2021 ESPYs.