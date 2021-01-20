Clare’s ‘Hard Day’

The Bachelor Winter Games alum revealed she had a “hard day” on January 14 after she visited her mother, who is battling Alzheimer’s disease.

“I get so emotional because this time is precious and I know means everything to both of us, especially as her mind is slipping away and her body is getting weaker,” she wrote. “She has good days and bad, just like we all do. Well today I couldn’t hide my hard day. A mother always knows. Without saying a word, she reached in her pocket and pulled out this tissue and just squeezed my hand.”

While Dale “liked” the post, fans noticed Clare had a sweet exchange with her ex-fiancé, Benoit Beausejour-Savard, in the comments section.