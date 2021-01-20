The Baby Debate

After the news of Clare and Dale’s split broke, Bachelorette viewers were quick to resurface the former couple’s post-engagement interview with Chris Harrison, which aired in November 2020.

“What is next for you guys? Moving in together? Wedding? What’s up?” the host asked.

Clare didn’t hesitate and yelled, “Babies!” — but Dale mumbled to himself and ignored his then-fiancée’s excitement.

“Dale, you just skipped right over that,” Harrison replied. “Are we having babies first, or are we getting married first?”

After Dale replied he wanted to get married first, Clare added, “Whatever happens!