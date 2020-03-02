Bachelorette Clare Crawley Is the Bachelorette: Bachelor Nation Reacts! By Emily Longeretta 16 mins ago Mediapunch/Shutterstock 10 2 / 10 Arie Luyendyk Jr. “Good choice,” the former Bachelor commented on Us Weekly’s Instagram, adding clapping emojis. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Is Now Streaming: Watch Episode 2 How to Nail Intermittent Fasting Just Like Jennifer Aniston La Adelita Tequila: The Hottest New Drink in Aspen More News