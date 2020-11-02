Ashley Spivey

“The Bachelor franchise higher ups need to speak out now against the people who are revealing Clare’s number and address and encouraging people to harass her. This s—t is out of control and they don’t do nearly enough to protect contestants,” the Bachelor season 15 contestant tweeted. “The edit towards her every week has been progressively more unkind and framing her as someone who is ‘destroying the show’ – what did they think was going to happen? It didn’t have to be this way!”

Clare “liked” Ashley’s tweets.