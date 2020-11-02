Becca Tilley

“I felt like I had butterflies when [Clare and Dale] met. … They have a very obvious connection. And it must be obvious for all the other men, I would imagine, who are witnessing it. I feel a spark with Dale through the screen, so I can imagine what it’s like in real life,” the two-time Bachelor contestant said on Us’ “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast after the second episode.

Becca added that it’s possible fans will get two love stories, comparing Clare and Tayshia’s season to season 11 of The Bachelorette, when the men voted for Kaitlyn Bristowe or Britt Nilsson to be the lead. “A lot of the guys that ended up being on Kaitlyn season chose Britt, [but we’re able to say], ‘I originally came for Britt but I’m so excited to get to know you and it worked out,” she explained. “I mean, a lot of those guys were, you know, on the show for a long time, so I don’t think it necessarily is not going to be believable [if Tayshia finds love too].”