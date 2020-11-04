DeAnna Pappas

The season 4 Bachelorette, who visited Clare in Palm Springs, is rooting for the hairstylist and Dale.

“What I encouraged both of them to do is definitely enjoy the ride, take the opportunities because they’ll forever change the way their lives go and to love it and enjoy it but also to nurture and take care of what they have,” she said on the “Almost Famous” podcast in November 2020.

DeAnna added that she has been reaching out to Clare — and sending her flowers — amid the backlash.

“She’s just been put through the ringer and the things that people are saying about her and about her life and stuff online can just be really hurtful,” she said. “I just feel bad for her because I feel like in a period of time where this should be really joyful for her and this should be a really great experience and probably one of the most exciting things that she will go through, it has not been that for her.”