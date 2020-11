Nick Viall

The season 21 Bachelor predicted in September that Clare didn’t quit, suggesting that producers likely “adapted” and wanted to make sure the season would be entertaining. Nick has also reminded fans to remember they are watching a TV show. “Stop Dming Clare, stop harassing her in her comments, chill out. Enjoy the show,” he tweeted. “This is meant to be fun. 2020 you’re exhausting. Clare … thank you for the silly fun entertainment.”